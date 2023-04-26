Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World-class communicators keep military leaders connected

    World-class communicators keep military leaders connected

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force District of Washington

    An 844th Communications Squadron executive travel team member sets up a mobile communication site on location March 15, 2023. The 844th Communications Squadron executive travel team consists of communication specialists whose mission is to ensure the Secretary of Defense, Assistant Secretary of Defense, and members of their delegation can communicate at all times . (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 15:12
    Photo ID: 7762602
    VIRIN: 220315-F-IV005-001
    Resolution: 769x1025
    Size: 531.31 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World-class communicators keep military leaders connected, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    World-class communicators keep military leaders connected

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communications support
    844th Communications Squadron
    executive travel team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT