    Brazilian State Partnership Program mission

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    A Brazilian delegation and New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen pose for a photograph at a Manhattan heliport as they prepare to board a New York Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, for a flight to Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania on April 18, 2023. The Brazilians were heading to the Pennsylvania base to observe the New York National Guard Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear response team conducting a training exercise. The Brazilians were visiting New York as part of the New York National Guard's State Partnership Program relationship with that nation's military.

