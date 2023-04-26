Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American, South Korean nuclear teams improve interoperability on Korean Peninsula

    American, South Korean nuclear teams improve interoperability on Korean Peninsula

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Steven Modugno 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Highly specialized nuclear teams from the United States and South Korea strengthened their interoperability during NDT-NCT Partnership VIII on the Korean Peninsula, March 20– 24. U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams (NDT) trained with their Republic of Korea (ROK) counterparts from the ROK Nuclear Characterization Teams (NCT) during the defensive-oriented exercise. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.

    

    TAGS

    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    20th CBRNE Command
    U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Team
    ROK Nuclear Characterization Team
    ROK CBRNE Defense Command

