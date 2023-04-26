American, South Korean nuclear teams improve interoperability on Korean Peninsula

Highly specialized nuclear teams from the United States and South Korea strengthened their interoperability during NDT-NCT Partnership VIII on the Korean Peninsula, March 20– 24. U.S. Army Nuclear Disablement Teams (NDT) trained with their Republic of Korea (ROK) counterparts from the ROK Nuclear Characterization Teams (NCT) during the defensive-oriented exercise. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.
