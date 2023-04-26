MacDill AFB conducts Operation Violent Storm

Eighteen U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 6th and 927th Air Refueling Wings, and two U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to the 5th Battalion, 159th Regiment, participate in Operation Violent Storm at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Violent Storm proved that MacDill AFB has the capability to project overwhelming air power in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

