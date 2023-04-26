Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill AFB conducts Operation Violent Storm

    MacDill AFB conducts Operation Violent Storm

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Eighteen U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 6th and 927th Air Refueling Wings, and two U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to the 5th Battalion, 159th Regiment, participate in Operation Violent Storm at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 26, 2023. Violent Storm proved that MacDill AFB has the capability to project overwhelming air power in a short timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 13:05
    Photo ID: 7762428
    VIRIN: 230426-F-IA158-1001
    Resolution: 6703x4469
    Size: 14.89 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill AFB conducts Operation Violent Storm, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    KC-135
    Joint Force
    Airman magazine
    Elephant Walk
    Operation Violent Storm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT