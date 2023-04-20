SSG Jeffries

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Staff Sgt. Vontrella Jeffries has served as the unit prevention leader, or UPL, for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency for about a year. In January 2023, her work was rewarded as she was named the monthly UPL Awards Program winner. The awards program under the Army Substance Abuse Program was established in November 2022 for Fort Detrick and Forest Glen Annex UPLs. The program encourages UPLs to pay closer attention to detail during urinalysis tests for their units.

