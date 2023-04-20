Captain Stephen Chapman visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Colter Bahlau, operations officer for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, left, gives a terrain brief to U.S. Navy Capt. Stephen Chapman, integration officer for III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, April 26, 2023. The visit accessed future mission requirements and force capabilities of MCB Camp Blaz, which provided valuable insights into the future construct of an integrated maritime force between the Marine Corps and Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

