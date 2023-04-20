Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Stephen Chapman visits Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Colter Bahlau, operations officer for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, left, gives a terrain brief to U.S. Navy Capt. Stephen Chapman, integration officer for III Marine Expeditionary Force, right, on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, April 26, 2023. The visit accessed future mission requirements and force capabilities of MCB Camp Blaz, which provided valuable insights into the future construct of an integrated maritime force between the Marine Corps and Navy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 02:17
    Photo ID: 7761570
    VIRIN: 230426-M-GG264-1001
    Resolution: 8090x5464
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Guam
    Future
    Marines
    Naval Integration
    MCB Camp Blaz

