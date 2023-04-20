Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 overdue boaters near Cape San Blas, Florida

    CAPE SAN BLAS, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew vectors in the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin to a life raft with 2 overdue boaters aboard, April 25, 2023. The men first called Coast Guard Sector Mobile stating their trawling vessel was without power and taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Location: CAPE SAN BLAS, FL, US
