A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew vectors in the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin to a life raft with 2 overdue boaters aboard, April 25, 2023. The men first called Coast Guard Sector Mobile stating their trawling vessel was without power and taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 23:34 Photo ID: 7761438 VIRIN: 230425-G-G0108-1002 Resolution: 295x625 Size: 49.58 KB Location: CAPE SAN BLAS, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 overdue boaters near Cape San Blas, Florida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.