U.S. Marine Maj. Shelley Ansbigian, Operations Officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal's Office, poses for a photo on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2023. Ansbigian, a native of Whitney, Texas, is responsible for the day-to-day operations maintaining the safety and security for one of the Marine Corps' largest West Coast expeditionary training installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Dorsey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 17:58 Photo ID: 7761096 VIRIN: 230425-M-IC514-1001 Resolution: 1429x953 Size: 298.89 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Hometown: WHITNEY, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leading From the Front: A Camp Pendleton Officer’s Dedication Service, by 1LT Taylor Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.