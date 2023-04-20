U.S. Marine Maj. Shelley Ansbigian, Operations Officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal's Office, poses for a photo on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2023. Ansbigian, a native of Whitney, Texas, is responsible for the day-to-day operations maintaining the safety and security for one of the Marine Corps' largest West Coast expeditionary training installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Dorsey)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7761096
|VIRIN:
|230425-M-IC514-1001
|Resolution:
|1429x953
|Size:
|298.89 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|WHITNEY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leading From the Front: A Camp Pendleton Officer’s Dedication Service, by 1LT Taylor Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT