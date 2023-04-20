Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading From the Front: A Camp Pendleton Officer’s Dedication Service

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Dorsey 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Maj. Shelley Ansbigian, Operations Officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal's Office, poses for a photo on MCB Camp Pendleton, California, April 25, 2023. Ansbigian, a native of Whitney, Texas, is responsible for the day-to-day operations maintaining the safety and security for one of the Marine Corps' largest West Coast expeditionary training installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Taylor Dorsey)

