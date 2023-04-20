Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team McChord’s 627th CES receives Major General Clifton D. Wright Award

    Team McChord’s 627th CES receives Major General Clifton D. Wright Award

    WA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 627th Civil Engineer Squadron poses for a group photo on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 7, 2023. The 627th CES mission is to enable joint warfighters through building combat ready engineers and strengthening the joint base. Their continued dedication to the mission, along with their squadron vision to train ready, reliable, and integrated Airmen has led them to receive the 2022 Maj. Gen. Clifton D. Wright award at the Air Mobility Major Command level. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7760866
    VIRIN: 230407-F-XX000-1001
    Resolution: 1393x929
    Size: 365.28 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team McChord’s 627th CES receives Major General Clifton D. Wright Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Title: Team McChord&rsquo;s 627th CES receives Major General Clifton D. Wright Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    Major General Eugene A. Lupia Award
    627th CES
    Major General Clifton D. award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT