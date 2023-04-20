Team McChord’s 627th CES receives Major General Clifton D. Wright Award

The 627th Civil Engineer Squadron poses for a group photo on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, April 7, 2023. The 627th CES mission is to enable joint warfighters through building combat ready engineers and strengthening the joint base. Their continued dedication to the mission, along with their squadron vision to train ready, reliable, and integrated Airmen has led them to receive the 2022 Maj. Gen. Clifton D. Wright award at the Air Mobility Major Command level. (Courtesy photo)

