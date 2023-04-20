Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pueblo Chemical Depot’s Carter named an AMC Employee of the Quarter

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Paul Carter started his career at Pueblo Chemical Depot in 2007 as a security guard and moved to the Training Office as a training instructor in 2010. After three years as an instructor, he was hired into the Chemical Surety Office in 2013. The Army Materiel Command recently named Carter, as an Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter, Fiscal Year 2022. (Photo: Michael Brock, Pueblo Chemical Depot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 08:31
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
