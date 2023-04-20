Paul Carter started his career at Pueblo Chemical Depot in 2007 as a security guard and moved to the Training Office as a training instructor in 2010. After three years as an instructor, he was hired into the Chemical Surety Office in 2013. The Army Materiel Command recently named Carter, as an Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter, Fiscal Year 2022. (Photo: Michael Brock, Pueblo Chemical Depot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 08:31 Photo ID: 7759870 VIRIN: 230425-A-A0796-002 Resolution: 2400x3383 Size: 1.01 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pueblo Chemical Depot’s Carter named an AMC Employee of the Quarter, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.