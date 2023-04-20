Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirees win Hawaii All-Military Bowling Tournament

    Retirees win Hawaii All-Military Bowling Tournament

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    230407-N-N0246-1000 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 7, 2023) The Retirees team won the championship for the annual Hawaii All-Military tournament at Hickam Bowling Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 7. Hawaii military branches and retirees competed in a four-day tournament which included Open Doubles, Mixed and Odd Doubles, Singles, and concluded with the championship game. (Courtesy photo by Brittney Wilson, JBPHH MWR GreatLifeHawaii)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 18:45
    Photo ID: 7758773
    VIRIN: 230407-N-N0246-1000
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirees win Hawaii All-Military Bowling Tournament, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bowling
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Hawaii
    MWR
    Brittney Wilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT