Retirees win Hawaii All-Military Bowling Tournament

230407-N-N0246-1000 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 7, 2023) The Retirees team won the championship for the annual Hawaii All-Military tournament at Hickam Bowling Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 7. Hawaii military branches and retirees competed in a four-day tournament which included Open Doubles, Mixed and Odd Doubles, Singles, and concluded with the championship game. (Courtesy photo by Brittney Wilson, JBPHH MWR GreatLifeHawaii)

