Retirees win Hawaii All-Military Bowling Tournament

230407-N-N0246-1000 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 7, 2023) The Retirees team won the championship for the annual Hawaii All-Military tournament at Hickam Bowling Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 7. Hawaii military branches and retirees competed in a four-day tournament which included Open Doubles, Mixed and Odd Doubles, Singles, and concluded with the championship game. (Courtesy photo by Brittney Wilson, JBPHH MWR GreatLifeHawaii)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 18:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
