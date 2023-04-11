A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard, flies at Muir Army Airfield during a routine training mission, April 5, 2023. (Courtesy photo by Jon Rutter)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 12:59
|Photo ID:
|7756103
|VIRIN:
|230423-Z-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chinook sunset at FTIG, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
