    Naval Museum National Volunteer Week Poster Series

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 22, 2023). Logistics Specialist First Class Charles Fowler provides a naval history presentation to sailors aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) to foster awareness and interest in volunteering at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum (HRNM) while the carrier is underway. Fowler is a regular volunteer at HRNM, and this presentation was part of a unique history club with his command. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is home to a robust volunteer corps, and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Naval Museum National Volunteer Week Poster Series, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

