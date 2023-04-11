JTF-RH Hosts Defueling Open House

Joint Task Force Red-Hill (JTF-RH) hosts a Defueling open house. The purpose of the open house is to engage with community leaders and members of the public on JTF-RH roles and missions along with updates on the defueling status. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator on board Ford Island, Hawaii, April 18, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Sgt. Luke Cohen)

