From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, Space Base Delta 1 command chief, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 Commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Jamie Zimmermann, 50th Force Support Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Keelye Coffin, 50th FSS senior enlisted leader gather for a photo during the grand re-opening of the Schriever Event Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2023. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7754494
|VIRIN:
|230310-F-IF173-1004
|Resolution:
|4731x3154
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Schriever Space Force Base hosts event center grand re-opening, by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT