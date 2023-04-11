Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schriever Space Force Base hosts event center grand re-opening

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, Space Base Delta 1 command chief, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 Commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Jamie Zimmermann, 50th Force Support Squadron commander, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Keelye Coffin, 50th FSS senior enlisted leader gather for a photo during the grand re-opening of the Schriever Event Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2023. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    readiness
    schriever
    50th force support squadron

