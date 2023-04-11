Defense Contract Management Agency Lockheed Martin Fort Worth held an F-35 supplier summit April 4-6. Approximately 130 people attended the event. (Photo courtesy of Chris Hanoch, Lockheed Martin)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7753947
|VIRIN:
|230410-D-JA581-002
|Resolution:
|5533x3469
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA LM Fort Worth hosts F-35 supplier summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DCMA LM Fort Worth hosts F-35 supplier summit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT