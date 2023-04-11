Jonathan Clifford, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Technology & Innovation professional staff member, from left, and Troy Nienberg, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence deputy general counsel, speak with Steven Wert, program executive officer Digital, right, and Col. Richard Lopez, Kessel Run senior materiel leader, during a visit to Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 14. During their visit to the Greater Boston region, Clifford and Nienberg received a Kessel Run mission briefing and also met with officials from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory and the Department of the Air Force-MIT Artificial Intelligence Accelerator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 15:32 Photo ID: 7751538 VIRIN: 230414-F-JW594-1022 Resolution: 2100x1397 Size: 1.77 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence members visit Hanscom, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.