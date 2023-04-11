Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence members visit Hanscom

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Jonathan Clifford, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Technology & Innovation professional staff member, from left, and Troy Nienberg, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence deputy general counsel, speak with Steven Wert, program executive officer Digital, right, and Col. Richard Lopez, Kessel Run senior materiel leader, during a visit to Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., April 14. During their visit to the Greater Boston region, Clifford and Nienberg received a Kessel Run mission briefing and also met with officials from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory and the Department of the Air Force-MIT Artificial Intelligence Accelerator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

