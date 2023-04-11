Spc. Torian Ward, poses with her Family during Family Day for 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment. Ward is one of a number of Soldiers who graduated Basic Combat Training after attending the Future Soldier Preparatory Course.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:24 Photo ID: 7751054 VIRIN: 230419-D-TG881-840 Resolution: 5362x3575 Size: 846.43 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230419-D-TG881-840, by Emily Hileman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.