Spc. Torian Ward, poses with her Family during Family Day for 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment. Ward is one of a number of Soldiers who graduated Basic Combat Training after attending the Future Soldier Preparatory Course.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 12:24
|Photo ID:
|7751054
|VIRIN:
|230419-D-TG881-840
|Resolution:
|5362x3575
|Size:
|846.43 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230419-D-TG881-840, by Emily Hileman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
