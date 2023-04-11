Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230419-D-TG881-840

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Emily Hileman 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Torian Ward, poses with her Family during Family Day for 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment. Ward is one of a number of Soldiers who graduated Basic Combat Training after attending the Future Soldier Preparatory Course.

    Future Soldier course helps four graduate, fulfill lifelong dreams of military service

    Fort Jackson
    Basic Combat Training
    CIMT
    Future Soldier Preparatory Course

