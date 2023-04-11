Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holocaust survivor shares her story of courage, resilience

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Corey Toye 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Hannah Deutch, a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor and military nurse, shares her story during a Holocaust Days of Remembrance observance at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 17, 2023. Unable to attend in person, Deutch virtually spoke to a packed auditorium from her nursing home in New York. (DoD photo by Corey Toye)

    holocaust
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

