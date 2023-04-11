Holocaust survivor shares her story of courage, resilience

Hannah Deutch, a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor and military nurse, shares her story during a Holocaust Days of Remembrance observance at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 17, 2023. Unable to attend in person, Deutch virtually spoke to a packed auditorium from her nursing home in New York. (DoD photo by Corey Toye)

