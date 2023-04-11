Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE THANOS

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, and flown by the 388th FW and 419th FW, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, arrives at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This joint force exercise incorporates This joint force exercise incorporates more than 200 service members across four major commands creating innovative operational concepts to allow quick response to an ever changing war time horizon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 7748984
    VIRIN: 220908-F-KM531-1329
    Resolution: 4680x3005
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: UT, US
    TAGS

    388th Fighter Wing
    419th Fighter Wing
    ExerciseThanos22

