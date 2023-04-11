Coast Guard rescues stranded fisherman in Matagorda, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston approaches a man stranded on Matagorda Peninsula, Texas, April 18, 2023. The crew hoisted the injured man, whose vessel had drifted away in Matagorda Bay while he and a friend were wade fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

Location: MATAGORDA, TX, US