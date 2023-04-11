Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues stranded fisherman in Matagorda, Texas

    MATAGORDA, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston approaches a man stranded on Matagorda Peninsula, Texas, April 18, 2023. The crew hoisted the injured man, whose vessel had drifted away in Matagorda Bay while he and a friend were wade fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 18:37
    Location: MATAGORDA, TX, US 
    matagorda
    uscg
    rescue
    texas
    helicopter
    mh65

