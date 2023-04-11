An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston approaches a man stranded on Matagorda Peninsula, Texas, April 18, 2023. The crew hoisted the injured man, whose vessel had drifted away in Matagorda Bay while he and a friend were wade fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 18:37
|Photo ID:
|7747462
|VIRIN:
|230418-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|960x1280
|Size:
|583.39 KB
|Location:
|MATAGORDA, TX, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues stranded fisherman in Matagorda, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT