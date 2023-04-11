Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Arrival in Sweden

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Sweden Erik Ramanathan, Defense Attache to Sweden, U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Sweeney, DATT and Henrik Gustafsson, Aide-de-Camp to the Norwegian Minister of Defense upon arrival in Stockholm, Sweden, April 18, 2023. While in Sweden, Secretary Austin will discuss security-related topics of mutual interest between the two nations and speak with senior Swedish defense and government officials. From Stockholm, Secretary Austin will travel to Germany where he and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will host the 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base. AThey will join ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and continue our close coordination on providing the Ukrainian people with the means necessary to protect themselves against Russia's continued aggression. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 10.03.1623
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 18:06
    This work, SECDEF Arrival in Sweden, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Austin
    Sweden
    Ukraine
    secdefaustin
    UDCG

