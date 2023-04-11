Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Concord Patriots' Day celebration

    CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Anthony Genatempo, program executive officer for Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks, Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, installation command chief, as well as military children participate in the Concord Patriots’ Day Parade in Concord, Mass., April 17. The parade featured participants representing military, musical and patriotic groups, including Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., to commemorate the events of April 19, 1775. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

