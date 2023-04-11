Concord Patriots' Day celebration

Maj. Gen. Anthony Genatempo, program executive officer for Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks, Col. Taona Enriquez, installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, installation command chief, as well as military children participate in the Concord Patriots’ Day Parade in Concord, Mass., April 17. The parade featured participants representing military, musical and patriotic groups, including Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., to commemorate the events of April 19, 1775. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

