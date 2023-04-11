Almost 20,000 veterans service organizations have ceremonial ammo, which is issued to them by the Joint Munitions Command and must be fired from rifles acquired through the Army-Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 12:27 Photo ID: 7746554 VIRIN: 230418-A-AO796-133 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.47 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, With help from JMC and TACOM, organizations honor fallen Vets, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.