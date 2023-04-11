Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    With help from JMC and TACOM, organizations honor fallen Vets

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Matthew Wheaton 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Almost 20,000 veterans service organizations have ceremonial ammo, which is issued to them by the Joint Munitions Command and must be fired from rifles acquired through the Army-Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.

