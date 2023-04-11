Staying afloat and rendering support… Lt. Holly Sapien, Navy Nurse Corps officer assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton (second from left), along with husband Musician 1st Class Michael Sapien (far right), Lt. j.g. Randy Le, Naval Hospital Bremerton registered dietitian (left) and Musician 3rd Class John Landis (back) pause for a selfie moment onboard the Bremerton to Seattle ferry Walla Walla after it ran aground on Bainbridge Island, April 15, 2023, due to power loss. During that time, Sapien responded to a medical emergency, taking the lead in stabilizing another passenger dealing with an epileptic seizure until local fire and rescue personnel could get on board and transport the patient to a local medical facility (Courtesy photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 09:56 Photo ID: 7745999 VIRIN: 230415-N-HU933-000 Resolution: 883x706 Size: 177.82 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Nurse Corps officer responds to medical emergency on grounded ferry, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.