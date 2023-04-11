Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Nurse Corps officer responds to medical emergency on grounded ferry

    Navy Nurse Corps officer responds to medical emergency on grounded ferry

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Staying afloat and rendering support… Lt. Holly Sapien, Navy Nurse Corps officer assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton (second from left), along with husband Musician 1st Class Michael Sapien (far right), Lt. j.g. Randy Le, Naval Hospital Bremerton registered dietitian (left) and Musician 3rd Class John Landis (back) pause for a selfie moment onboard the Bremerton to Seattle ferry Walla Walla after it ran aground on Bainbridge Island, April 15, 2023, due to power loss. During that time, Sapien responded to a medical emergency, taking the lead in stabilizing another passenger dealing with an epileptic seizure until local fire and rescue personnel could get on board and transport the patient to a local medical facility (Courtesy photo).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 09:56
    Photo ID: 7745999
    VIRIN: 230415-N-HU933-000
    Resolution: 883x706
    Size: 177.82 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Nurse Corps officer responds to medical emergency on grounded ferry, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Nurse Corps officer responds to medical emergency on grounded ferry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nurse Corps
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    ferry grounded

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT