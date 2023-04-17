Pilots from the 63rd Fighter Squadron meet with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Albert Miller, Director of Training and Readiness, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, April 12, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. During the meeting, the pilots gave Miller insights on the types of incentives pilots are looking for and some of the successes and challenges in their day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Elias Carrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 15:38 Photo ID: 7744208 VIRIN: 230412-F-CQ970-1228 Resolution: 11882x6684 Size: 5.25 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Major General Miller visits Luke AFB to discuss pilot retention, by A1C Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.