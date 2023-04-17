AFIMSC prioritizes Airmen, Guardian readiness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Malcolm McClendon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s functional area managers and major command functional managers stand for a group photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 5, 2023. The Center's FAMs and MFMs deliver lethality and readiness across the Department of the Air Force by ensuring installation and mission support Airmen have the resources and programs to train and be mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

