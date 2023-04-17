AFIMSC prioritizes Airmen, Guardian readiness

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s functional area managers and major command functional managers stand for a group photo at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 5, 2023. The Center's FAMs and MFMs deliver lethality and readiness across the Department of the Air Force by ensuring installation and mission support Airmen have the resources and programs to train and be mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

