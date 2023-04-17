Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass at ARC Athena

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass answers questions during the ARC Athena event at the Tech. Sgt. Vernon McGarity U.S. Army Reserve Center in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2023. Air Reserve Component Athena aims to serve the Department of the Air Force and the Department of Defense by generating awareness, education and empowerment in order to increase lethality and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Warriors breaking barriers: Inaugural ARC Athena event concludes in Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    Steel Airmen
    ARC Athena

