Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass answers questions during the ARC Athena event at the Tech. Sgt. Vernon McGarity U.S. Army Reserve Center in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2023. Air Reserve Component Athena aims to serve the Department of the Air Force and the Department of Defense by generating awareness, education and empowerment in order to increase lethality and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7743999
|VIRIN:
|230413-F-NI494-1539
|Resolution:
|4546x3025
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass at ARC Athena, by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
