Staff Sgt. Joel M. Taylor, religious specialist, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and Lt. Col. Benjamin L. Hines, chaplain, ASG-KU, engage in an impromptu arm-wrestling match during the ASG-KU Organization Day, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 13, 2023. ASG-KU members from throughout Kuwait gathered for a day of building camaraderie which included flag football, kickball, dodgeball, basketball, board games, volleyball, and tug-of-war. Lunch included chicken and beef shawarma’s, rice biryani, naan bread, and dozens of dessert choices. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

