Staff Sgt. Joel M. Taylor, religious specialist, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and Lt. Col. Benjamin L. Hines, chaplain, ASG-KU, engage in an impromptu arm-wrestling match during the ASG-KU Organization Day, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 13, 2023. ASG-KU members from throughout Kuwait gathered for a day of building camaraderie which included flag football, kickball, dodgeball, basketball, board games, volleyball, and tug-of-war. Lunch included chicken and beef shawarma’s, rice biryani, naan bread, and dozens of dessert choices. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.1681
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 09:20
|Photo ID:
|7743392
|VIRIN:
|810413-D-VN697-120
|Resolution:
|3175x2120
|Size:
|924.64 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
