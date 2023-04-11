Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-KU Organization Day

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Staff Sgt. Joel M. Taylor, religious specialist, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and Lt. Col. Benjamin L. Hines, chaplain, ASG-KU, engage in an impromptu arm-wrestling match during the ASG-KU Organization Day, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 13, 2023. ASG-KU members from throughout Kuwait gathered for a day of building camaraderie which included flag football, kickball, dodgeball, basketball, board games, volleyball, and tug-of-war. Lunch included chicken and beef shawarma’s, rice biryani, naan bread, and dozens of dessert choices. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 09:20
    Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    ASG-KU Organization Day 2023

