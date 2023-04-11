Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Scott Mundy 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Traffic Manager Sutten Thomas briefs NAVSUP enterprise household goods (HHG) experts on the process to identify service members who may have excess cost when shipping a personally owned vehicle (POV), along with the POV collection process, during a NAVSUP HHG directors’ workshop Apr. 5 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 7743363
    VIRIN: 230405-N-XG563-715
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 375.14 KB
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 Tips for Upcoming Household Goods Moves, by Scott Mundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    Household goods

