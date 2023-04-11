Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Traffic Manager Sutten Thomas briefs NAVSUP enterprise household goods (HHG) experts on the process to identify service members who may have excess cost when shipping a personally owned vehicle (POV), along with the POV collection process, during a NAVSUP HHG directors’ workshop Apr. 5 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|7743363
|VIRIN:
|230405-N-XG563-715
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|375.14 KB
|Location:
|PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3 Tips for Upcoming Household Goods Moves, by Scott Mundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3 Tips for Upcoming Household Goods Moves
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT