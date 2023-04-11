Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE safety program earns depot VPP Star recertification

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) commitment to workplace safety has earned the depot successful recertification as a Star Site in the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). The depot is one of only 21 VPP Star Sites recognized sites in the entire Department of the Navy. FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont, second from left; FRCE Executive Officer Capt. Randy Berti, left; Compliance and Quality Department Head Amy Morgan, second from right; and Safety Director Angelo Owens, right, proudly display a VPP Star Site banner designed to congratulate FRCE for the achievement. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

