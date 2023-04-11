FRCE safety program earns depot VPP Star recertification

Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) commitment to workplace safety has earned the depot successful recertification as a Star Site in the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). The depot is one of only 21 VPP Star Sites recognized sites in the entire Department of the Navy. FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont, second from left; FRCE Executive Officer Capt. Randy Berti, left; Compliance and Quality Department Head Amy Morgan, second from right; and Safety Director Angelo Owens, right, proudly display a VPP Star Site banner designed to congratulate FRCE for the achievement. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

