    WLOX Southern Strike 2023 interview with Col. Bryce Butler

    GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.23.1681

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    Col. Bryce Butler, director of Exercise Southern Strike 2023, discusses objectives of this year's Southern Strike with Stephanie Poole of WLOX News, Biloxi, Mississippi, during an interview at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, April 13, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike 2023 is a total force, multinational training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley)

    #ACE
    #CRTC
    #MSANG
    #SouthernStrike
    #SouthernStrike2023
    #SSTK2023

