Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, unload an AH-64E Apache in the port of Thessaloniki, Greece, April 12, 2023. 3rd CAB is supporting Atlantic Resolve, a nine-month rotation that provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability, and enhancing the bonds between Ally partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ross Skilling)
04.12.2023
|04.16.2023 10:13
|7742356
|041223-A-HE018-1002
|3024x4032
|1.28 MB
THESSALONIKI, GR
|4
|0
3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Arrives in Europe
