    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Arrives in Europe

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Arrives in Europe

    THESSALONIKI, GREECE

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, unload an AH-64E Apache in the port of Thessaloniki, Greece, April 12, 2023. 3rd CAB is supporting Atlantic Resolve, a nine-month rotation that provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability, and enhancing the bonds between Ally partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ross Skilling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 10:13
    Photo ID: 7742356
    VIRIN: 041223-A-HE018-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: THESSALONIKI, GR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Arrives in Europe, by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Arrives in Europe

    TAGS

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Atlantic Resolve

