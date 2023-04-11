3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Arrives in Europe

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, unload an AH-64E Apache in the port of Thessaloniki, Greece, April 12, 2023. 3rd CAB is supporting Atlantic Resolve, a nine-month rotation that provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability, and enhancing the bonds between Ally partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ross Skilling)

