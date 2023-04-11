USCGC Eagle crew member protects cutter’s rigging while underway in the Atlantic Ocean

Galen Kane, a crew member and childhood friend of a USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) service member, serves vertical shrouds to protect and waterproof the rigging aboard Eagle, April 14, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s commissioned officer corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

