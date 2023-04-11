Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boatright promoted to colonel

    Boatright promoted to colonel

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Eduardo "Imax" Castaneda, Indiana Air National Guard state director of operations, left, poses for a photo with Col. Scott "Tug" Boatright, 122nd Fighter Wing Operations Group commander, April 14, 2023, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Boatright had just been promoted to the rank of colonel while at Holloman training to fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Courtesy Asset)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 13:33
    Photo ID: 7741988
    VIRIN: 230414-Z-F3874-1001
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 601.92 KB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boatright promoted to colonel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    F-16
    Colonel
    Holloman
    Blacksnakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT