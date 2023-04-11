Boatright promoted to colonel

U.S. Air Force Col. Eduardo "Imax" Castaneda, Indiana Air National Guard state director of operations, left, poses for a photo with Col. Scott "Tug" Boatright, 122nd Fighter Wing Operations Group commander, April 14, 2023, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Boatright had just been promoted to the rank of colonel while at Holloman training to fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 13:33
|Photo ID:
|7741988
|VIRIN:
|230414-Z-F3874-1001
|Resolution:
|960x1280
|Size:
|601.92 KB
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
F-16 Fighting Falcon
