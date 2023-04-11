Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ's Annual Iftar Dinner

    DJIBOUTI

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maria Olvera Tristan 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr. 14, 2023) Abdirachid Hassan, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti cultural advisor, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Haider Mullick, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa public affairs director, second to left, with local Djiboutian community members pray during CLDJ’s annual Iftar dinner, April 14. CLDJ’s Iftar dinner allows CLDJ residents to learn, observe, and participate in Ramadan and support our Muslim service members and the larger local Djiboutian community. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa, and by supporting the rights, beliefs, and religious practices of our Sailors we gain a strategic advantage by leveraging the diversity of all members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 07:52
    VIRIN: 230414-N-QS035-0005
    This work, CLDJ's Annual Iftar Dinner, by PO1 Maria Olvera Tristan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CLDJ Annual Iftar Brings Together Deployed Service Members, Local Community Members

    Ramadan
    Iftar
    CLDJ

