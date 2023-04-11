CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Apr. 14, 2023) Abdirachid Hassan, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti cultural advisor, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Haider Mullick, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa public affairs director, second to left, with local Djiboutian community members pray during CLDJ’s annual Iftar dinner, April 14. CLDJ’s Iftar dinner allows CLDJ residents to learn, observe, and participate in Ramadan and support our Muslim service members and the larger local Djiboutian community. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa, and by supporting the rights, beliefs, and religious practices of our Sailors we gain a strategic advantage by leveraging the diversity of all members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria A. Olvera Tristán)
CLDJ Annual Iftar Brings Together Deployed Service Members, Local Community Members
