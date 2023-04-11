Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What’s in a Name: Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class John Russell Litchfield and his Namesake Ship

    What’s in a Name: Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class John Russell Litchfield and his Namesake Ship

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by André Sobocinski 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Pharmacist's Mate Third Class John Russell Litchfield, USN (1899-1918). Litchfield was the first hospital corpsman to have a warship named in his honor. To date, the Navy has named 22 destroyers and frigates after hospital corpsmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 11:27
    Photo ID: 7740190
    VIRIN: 230414-N-N1526-001
    Resolution: 1654x1654
    Size: 257.05 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What’s in a Name: Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class John Russell Litchfield and his Namesake Ship, by André Sobocinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    What&rsquo;s in a Name: Pharmacist&rsquo;s Mate Third Class John Russell Litchfield and his Namesake Ship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy History
    Hospital Corps
    navymedicine
    Namesakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT