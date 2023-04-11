Pharmacist's Mate Third Class John Russell Litchfield, USN (1899-1918). Litchfield was the first hospital corpsman to have a warship named in his honor. To date, the Navy has named 22 destroyers and frigates after hospital corpsmen.
What’s in a Name: Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class John Russell Litchfield and his Namesake Ship
