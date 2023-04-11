Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defeating IEDs in Benin

    JAMESTOWN, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Staff Sgt. Dale Burdette (right) and Staff Sgt. Alex Radi (back) participatee in a knowledge exchange with the Beninese Armed Forces (FAB - Forces armées béninoises) centered on counter–IED (improvised explosive device) training in Benin, Feb. 13 to 17, 2023. Burdette and Radi are National Guardsmen in the 817th Engineer Company (Sapper) in Jamestown, N.D. The North Dakota National is a member of the U.S. Africa Command State Partnership Program with Togo and Benin. (Photo courtesy N.D. Army National Guard)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 06:55
    Location: JAMESTOWN, ND, US 
    AFRICOM
    SPP
    StrongerTogether

