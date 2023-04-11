Defeating IEDs in Benin

Staff Sgt. Dale Burdette (right) and Staff Sgt. Alex Radi (back) participatee in a knowledge exchange with the Beninese Armed Forces (FAB - Forces armées béninoises) centered on counter–IED (improvised explosive device) training in Benin, Feb. 13 to 17, 2023. Burdette and Radi are National Guardsmen in the 817th Engineer Company (Sapper) in Jamestown, N.D. The North Dakota National is a member of the U.S. Africa Command State Partnership Program with Togo and Benin. (Photo courtesy N.D. Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2023 06:55
|Photo ID:
|7739691
|VIRIN:
|230217-A-HX593-584
|Resolution:
|1024x576
|Size:
|138.02 KB
|Location:
|JAMESTOWN, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
