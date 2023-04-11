230412-F-EE292-1001

Col. Keolani W. Bailey, the commandant of Officer Training School, and Chief Master Sgt. Everton Hixson, the Officer Training School superintendent, low crawl through a sand pit at Maxwell AFB, April 12, 2023. Bailey and Hixon compete in a low crawl race at Officer Training School to demonstrate the obstacle. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Tyrique Barquet)
