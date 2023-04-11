Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230412-F-EE292-1001

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Col. Keolani W. Bailey, the commandant of Officer Training School, and Chief Master Sgt. Everton Hixson, the Officer Training School superintendent, low crawl through a sand pit at Maxwell AFB, April 12, 2023. Bailey and Hixon compete in a low crawl race at Officer Training School to demonstrate the obstacle. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Tyrique Barquet)

    Obstacle Course
    OTS
    Blue Thunder

