Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon interdicts a 35-foot overloaded migrant voyage the night of April 11, 2023. The cutter Richard Dixon crew safely embarked and completed the return of all 49 migrants to the Dominican Republic April 12 and 13, 2023. Among the interdicted were an Albanian, seven Kazakhs, six Haitian and 35 Dominican Republic nationals.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 7738638 VIRIN: 230411-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 415x265 Size: 9.41 KB Location: DO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard returns 49 migrants to the Dominican Republic following illegal voyage interdiction in the Mona Passage, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.