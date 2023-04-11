Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard returns 49 migrants to the Dominican Republic following illegal voyage interdiction in the Mona Passage

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon interdicts a 35-foot overloaded migrant voyage the night of April 11, 2023. The cutter Richard Dixon crew safely embarked and completed the return of all 49 migrants to the Dominican Republic April 12 and 13, 2023. Among the interdicted were an Albanian, seven Kazakhs, six Haitian and 35 Dominican Republic nationals.

    Puerto Rico
    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Mona Passage
    49 migrants

