Staff in the Spotlight

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Shan Rajani, a Recruit Division Commander, poses for a picture at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

