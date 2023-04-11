Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff in the Spotlight

    Staff in the Spotlight

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Shan Rajani, a Recruit Division Commander, poses for a picture at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 16:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff in the Spotlight, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command
    US Navy

