    Fuels program managers earn national recognition

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Photo by Kristen Bergeson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Alan Reynolds (left), NPMA Vice President of Operations, and Ron Crowl (right), NPMA Senior Vice President, present the Program Manager of the Year award to Jesus Ramirez, Huntsvile Center Fuels program manager, and Tracy Helmick, Fuels deputy program manager, during the National Petroleum Management Association's annual conference March 27-30. (Courtesy Photo)

    Fuels program managers earn national recognition

    Army Corps of Engineers

    fuels
    corps of engineers
    huntsville center
    u.s. army engineering and support center

