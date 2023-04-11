Alan Reynolds (left), NPMA Vice President of Operations, and Ron Crowl (right), NPMA Senior Vice President, present the Program Manager of the Year award to Jesus Ramirez, Huntsvile Center Fuels program manager, and Tracy Helmick, Fuels deputy program manager, during the National Petroleum Management Association's annual conference March 27-30. (Courtesy Photo)
Fuels program managers earn national recognition
