Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL technology aids operators during Afghanistan evacuation

    AFRL technology aids operators during Afghanistan evacuation

    NY, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Albert Santacroce 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, researchers and technical teammates re-tasked a current fielded tool called Tactical Awareness Kit, or TAK, to directly assist extraction efforts by operators in Afghanistan in the Fall of 2021 and increase the chances of success. USAF tactical air control warfighters demonstrated the capabilities of the TAK system — similar to those used during operations to evacuate U.S. citizens and allies in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 12:24
    Photo ID: 7736480
    VIRIN: 210823-D-LB026-686
    Resolution: 1366x683
    Size: 134.04 KB
    Location: NY, US
    Hometown: ROME LABORATORY, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL technology aids operators during Afghanistan evacuation, by Albert Santacroce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Afghanistan
    TAK
    Information Directorate
    Tactical Awareness Kit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT