AFRL technology aids operators during Afghanistan evacuation

Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, researchers and technical teammates re-tasked a current fielded tool called Tactical Awareness Kit, or TAK, to directly assist extraction efforts by operators in Afghanistan in the Fall of 2021 and increase the chances of success. USAF tactical air control warfighters demonstrated the capabilities of the TAK system — similar to those used during operations to evacuate U.S. citizens and allies in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo)

