    NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Signs Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month Proclamation

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola-area military leadership signed the NAS Pensacola Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation April 7 at the NAS Pensacola headquarters building. The proclamation reaffirms the NAS Pensacola and military community commitment in preventing sexual assault and in providing resources for survivors of sexual assault.

