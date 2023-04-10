NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Signs Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month Proclamation

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola-area military leadership signed the NAS Pensacola Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation April 7 at the NAS Pensacola headquarters building. The proclamation reaffirms the NAS Pensacola and military community commitment in preventing sexual assault and in providing resources for survivors of sexual assault.

