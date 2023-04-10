PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola-area military leadership signed the NAS Pensacola Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation April 7 at the NAS Pensacola headquarters building. The proclamation reaffirms the NAS Pensacola and military community commitment in preventing sexual assault and in providing resources for survivors of sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 10:51
|Photo ID:
|7736193
|VIRIN:
|230407-N-GO179-003
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Signs Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month Proclamation, by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Signs Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month Proclamation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT