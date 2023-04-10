Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecticut National Guard recruiters give tour

    Connecticut National Guard recruiters give tour

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Connecticut Army and Air National Guard recruiters conduct a tour of a C-130H aircraft, October 12, 2022 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Conn. The tour highlighted aviation and support functions performed by members of the Connecticut Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 09:03
    Photo ID: 7735902
    VIRIN: 221012-Z-OC517-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard recruiters give tour, by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Connecticut National Guard recruiters give joint tours

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Connecticut
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT