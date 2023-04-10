Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief 2023

    NETHERLANDS

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Volunteers Hyekyeong Martin and Ronnie Macauley bag groceries while Supervisory Store Associate Roy Harris scans customer Kevin Collett’s items in support of the Army Emergency Relief campaign kick-off at the commissary in Brunssum, the Netherlands March 11, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 01:41
    VIRIN: 230311-A-PJ134-942
    Location: NL
    fundraiser
    aer
    scholarships
    armyemergencyrelief
    financialhelp

