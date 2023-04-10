Volunteers Hyekyeong Martin and Ronnie Macauley bag groceries while Supervisory Store Associate Roy Harris scans customer Kevin Collett’s items in support of the Army Emergency Relief campaign kick-off at the commissary in Brunssum, the Netherlands March 11, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 01:41
|Photo ID:
|7735421
|VIRIN:
|230311-A-PJ134-942
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Emergency Relief 2023, by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Emergency Relief gives dollars to Soldiers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT