New Jersey National Guard begins State Partnership Program with Republic of Cyprus

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of the New Jersey National Guard, and Lt. Gen. Dimokritos Zervakis, Republic of Cyprus Chief of Defence, sign respective copies of the State Partnership Program agreement as Republic of Cyprus Minister of Defence Michalis Giorgallas observes at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Republic of Cyprus, March 30, 2023. The New Jersey National Guard and the Republic of Cyprus National Guard formalized their state partnership and will commence sharing expertise to strengthen capabilities, uniting in mutual efforts for a safe, secure, and prosperous Eastern Mediterranean region. The SPP is a Department of State and Department of Defense joint security cooperation program administered by the National Guard Bureau that links a state's National Guard with the armed forces of a partner country in order to build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with U.S. partners around the world. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

