Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CHPS Spring into Shape

    CHPS Spring into Shape

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    During the months of May and June, Air Force Civilian Health Promotion Services is encouraging the workforce to improve their overall health by increasing physical activity: Spring Into Shape. For more information on healthy lifestyles and physical activity programs, visitUSAFwellness.com or visit your local CHPS office. (U.S Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 11:13
    Photo ID: 7733134
    VIRIN: 230404-F-KM205-001
    Resolution: 1728x2304
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CHPS Spring into Shape, by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAFB
    CHPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT