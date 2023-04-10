Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brick Row featured this Friday

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This #FortRileyFriday we look at a still-occupied historic housing area on Main Post once considered "out in the sticks."
    As #FortRiley grew in the late 1800's consideration was given to
    construction of housing designed for married enlisted personnel and their
    families in areas located outside of Main Post (in today's terms only a few blocks away). One of these areas was a hollow west of Cavalry Parade Field now known as Brick Row (and Lower Brick Row.)
    Three structures were erected in 1889 next to an open courtyard. In 1931, six more were constructed. Two designs were utilized. One featured a gable roof with an arch over each entrance while the other has a covered entryway with columns. Because these same construction plans were used for buildings in three distinct areas of Main Post (Brick/Lower Brick Row, Stone Court and Riley Place) they suggest the Army's increased standardization efforts during that period.
    Brick Row, which introduced brick as a building material to the post, is
    representative of the style of Army married enlisted housing for the fifty
    years between 1889 and 1939.
    Brick Row has taken its place among the ghost stories that have been
    associated with Fort Riley over the years. As construction was underway in this area, the lost grave of Susan Fox----who died in the 1855 cholera
    epidemic----was discovered. At the time of her death she was betrothed to John Price, who later became a prominent citizen of Junction City.
    Pictured: Brick Row home circa 1900 (black & white); Brick Row today (color photos.)

    #FortRileyHistory #Brick #FortRileyGhostStories #HASFR

