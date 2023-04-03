An Underway Replenishment division building room serves as a makeshift headquarters during Repair Technology Exercise Distance Support held March 21-23 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 16:04
|Photo ID:
|7728232
|VIRIN:
|230323-N-HH412-620
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, REPTX Distance Support, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT